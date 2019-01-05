See the winning photo for South Shields' favourite cover picture of 2018

More than five hundred of you voted in an online poll to crown South Shields' favourite Facebook cover picture of the year.

And now, the results are in. We gave you 10 beautiful pictures taken across South Tyneside to choose from - and though they were all fantastic, there could only be one winner.

It was Steven Lomas' picture that captured your hearts (and votes), jumping out 12% in front of second-place Dave Watson.

There were 595 votes cast, with Steven's's picture taking 202 of them.

Congratulations to Steven, and if you have a picture to share you can always contact us on Facebook or Twitter.

But it was this picture by Steven Lomas which came out on top!

We change the Facebook cover picture on the Shields Gazette page each week, so send yours in for the chance to be featured.