Should dogs stay on leads in public places at all times? Vote in our poll to share your view

It's against the law to let a dog be dangerously out of control anywhere.

This includes in a public place, in a private place - such as a neighbour's house or garden - and in the owner's home. This law applies to all dogs. We want to know if you think dogs should be required to remain on leads at all times in public places.

A dog is considered as "dangerously out of control" if it injures someone, or makes someone worried that it might injure them - and owners can receive an unlimited fine, or be sent to prison for up to six months - or both - if their dog is found to be dangerously out of control.

Some areas in England and Wales are covered by Public Spaces Protection Orders, where a number of criteria may apply to dogs and their owners.

These could include keeping your dog on a lead, putting your dog on a lead if told to by a police officer or council worker, stop your dog going to certain places, limit the number of dogs a person has with them, clear up after a dog and ensure you have bags or tools to clean up after the pet.

If these conditions are ignored you could be fined £100 on the spot. This could be increased to £1,000 if the incident goes to court.