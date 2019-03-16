Sunderland legend Kevin Phillips hilariously helps football fan recreate childhood photo

They say you should never meet your heroes - but teenager Bradley Logan was lucky enough to meet one of his twice.

Bradley, from Town End Farm, was enjoying a night out in the city centre when he bumped into former Sunderland player and club legend Kevin Phillips.

Kevin Phillips made more than 200 appearances for Sunderland.

And the chance meeting led to an unbelievable photo opportunity, recreating a memorable picture from Bradley's childhood.

When he was 10 months old, Bradley, who is currently working on a welding apprenticeship, met Super Kev at the Stadium of Light club shop when he was taken by dad Steven to get his first Black Cats strip.

Years later, they were reunited, and it was like fate had planned it.

Bradley, who said it was "surreal" to see the footie star up close, told the Echo that Phillips was "buzzing" when he saw the decade-old photo, and was happy to strike a pose to snap a new one.

He added: "I showed him the photo and he started showing everyone around him.

"He is a legend, and he was one of my favourite players."

