This battered banger with no windows was pulled over by police - while still being driven on public roads

Police pulled over a wreck of a car which was still being driven on the roads despite having no windows or mirrors.

The old banger, which also had extensive damage to all areas of its bodywork, was once a red Rover but is now a patchwork of blue and yellow. It was stopped by officers in Crewe, Cheshire.

A picture was posted on the Cheshire Police Taskforce Twitter account.

The driver of the battered vehicle, who has not been identified, was reported "for having no insurance and using a vehicle in a dangerous condition", police confirmed.

The car was seized.

Police wrote on Twitter: "Stopped in @PoliceCrewe. We kid you not."