Offenders spruce up South Tyneside estate as part of new scheme

Fencing on a South Shields estate is undergoing a makeover as part of a scheme to improve the appearance of the area - and the work is being carried out by offenders.

The fencing in the Bonsall Court area of Harton Moor is being given a fresh new look after South Tyneside Homes’ and the Borough’s Youth Justice Service identified the work as a suitable project for community reparation.

This involves offenders carrying out work in the community as part of their sentences with reparation projects ranging from anything from painting and clearing litter to graffiti removal or repairs.

Cleadon Park ward members, Councillors Susan Traynor, Alex Donaldson and Jim Foreman are delighted with the new look fences.

Speaking on behalf of the ward members, Cou Susan Traynor said: “The fencing in the area was looking quite tired and in need of a new coat of paint. We are really pleased with the improvements. The work has certainly helped to make the area much more attractive, while extending the life of the existing boundary fencing.

“It’s also great to have offenders involved in the painting programme.

"The work they do to enhance the environment not only helps them with their rehabilitation and gives them the opportunity to learn new work based skills, but makes a positive contribution to local communities.”