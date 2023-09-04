News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Officers appeal for help in finding a missing South Tyneside man

Northumbria Police have appealed to members of the public for help in finding a missing South Tyneside man.

By Ryan Smith
Published 4th Sep 2023, 12:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 12:22 BST

Officers who are searching for Clive Chandler, from South Shields, have appealed to members of the public for help in finding him.

Police say that the 65-year-old was reported missing on Friday evening (September 1) after he was last seen at 3.30pm getting on a bus on Front Street, in Cleadon, towards his home in the Peel Gardens area of South Shields.

Police are appealing for help in finding missing Clive Chandler. Photo: Other 3rd Party.Police are appealing for help in finding missing Clive Chandler. Photo: Other 3rd Party.
Police are appealing for help in finding missing Clive Chandler. Photo: Other 3rd Party.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Clive has not returned home and has not been heard from since.

Most Popular

Extensive searches to locate him have been carried out across the weekend and police say they are now growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Clive is described as being a white male, around 5 ft 9 inches tall, of medium build, with shaved grey hair and blue eyes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers say that he could be wearing glasses with black frames and may walk with a limp.

Clive was last seen on Friday, September 1, at around 3.30pm. Photo: Other 3rd Party.Clive was last seen on Friday, September 1, at around 3.30pm. Photo: Other 3rd Party.
Clive was last seen on Friday, September 1, at around 3.30pm. Photo: Other 3rd Party.

He was last seen wearing a blue Trespass coat, black trousers, and black trainers.

Clive, or anyone who believes they have seen him, is asked to contact Northumbria Police immediately by calling 101 quoting reference number: NP-20230901-1250.

Related topics:South TynesideNorthumbria PoliceSouth ShieldsPoliceHome