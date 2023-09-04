Officers appeal for help in finding a missing South Tyneside man

Officers who are searching for Clive Chandler, from South Shields, have appealed to members of the public for help in finding him.

Police say that the 65-year-old was reported missing on Friday evening (September 1) after he was last seen at 3.30pm getting on a bus on Front Street, in Cleadon, towards his home in the Peel Gardens area of South Shields.

Police are appealing for help in finding missing Clive Chandler. Photo: Other 3rd Party.

Clive has not returned home and has not been heard from since.

Extensive searches to locate him have been carried out across the weekend and police say they are now growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Clive is described as being a white male, around 5 ft 9 inches tall, of medium build, with shaved grey hair and blue eyes.

Officers say that he could be wearing glasses with black frames and may walk with a limp.

Clive was last seen on Friday, September 1, at around 3.30pm. Photo: Other 3rd Party.

He was last seen wearing a blue Trespass coat, black trousers, and black trainers.