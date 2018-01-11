Oh Boy Buddy Holly tribute act set to get crowds rockin’ in South Shields

Fans of legendary musician Buddy Holly are in for a treat when a tribute show comes to South Tyneside.

‘Buddy Holly: A Legend Reborn’ is an all-new production coming to The Customs House in Mil Dam, South Shields, which celebrates the artist who shot straight into the limelight as soon as ‘That’ll Be The Day’ hit the radio.

Fans of legendary musician Buddy Holly are in for a treat when a rockin tribute show comes to South Shields.

The UK’s number one Buddy Holly tribute act, Marc Robinson, stars as the musician who changed the face of rock ‘n’ roll in the show which comes to the theatre on Sunday, January 21, at 7:30pm.

Audiences will be able to relive the rockin’ 1950s music scene and follow the story of how the one-man powerhouse gave the world a stack of hits that will never be forgotten, including; ‘Peggy Sue’, ‘Oh Boy’, ‘Heartbeat’, ‘It Doesn’t Matter Anymore’, ‘Words of Love’, ‘It’s So Easy’ and ‘Rave On’.

Marc, who takes on the lead role, is a true Buddy Holly fan after falling in love with his music at the age of eight and donning his first pair of Buddy-style specs in his early 20s, when he and a few friends started performing as a tribute rock ‘n’ roll band.

He hit the limelight himself after taking part in the original series of TV show ‘Stars in their Eyes’, which sent his professional music career into orbit.

Ever since, he has spent his time travelling the UK and overseas, taking his tribute act various venues and even appearing on the same bill as Buddy’s original band, The Crickets.

Ray Spencer, Executive Director of The Customs House, said: “We’ve had Marc perform here before and he really is the real deal. “You won’t be disappointed.”

Tickets start from £21, call: 0191 454 1234 or visit: www.customshouse.co.uk