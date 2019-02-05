Old favourites get set for new half-term show at South Shields theatre

Panto villain Fleshcreep is heading back to Cooksonville to wreak havoc once again in a half term special in South Shields.

The Customs House, South Shikelds is staging Arbuthnot and Pals’ Detective Agency, which runs from February 19 to 22.

Steven Lee Hamilton as Fleshcreep.

The show sees the return of Steven Lee Hamilton, who played the character in Jack and the Beanstalk in 2016/17.

Charlie Raine and Dale Jewitt are also returning as Cutlet and Puddles, while Lori Smedley joins the cast as new character Cecilia.

David John Hopper also reprises his role as the hapless and dim-witted Arbuthnot.

David, who directs and co-writes the show with Dale, said: “The show is going to be amazing. I am very excited to welcome back Charlie and Dale as Cutlet and Puddles - everyone’s two favourite animals in one show!

“Steven is returning as his fantastic evil character Fleshcreep, after playing The Prince/Beast in Beauty and the Beast at The Customs House over the Christmas period.

“And we are all over the moon to be welcoming Lori, who has just finished an amazing run as Goldilocks in the Westovians pantomime.

“Lori will be playing a brand new character called Cecilia.!”

The story entres on some animals which go missing from a farm - and everyone blames each other.

Can Arbuthnot get his friends to work as a team and find out where all the animals have gone?

Arbuthnot and Pals’ Detective Agency will be performed each day at 11am and 2pm.

Tickets, priced from £8, are available from the box office