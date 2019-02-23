Older residents to get into the swing of Rookie Golf without leaving their homes

Older residents in South Tyneside will be teeing up to keep fit thanks to a grant.

Clarion Housing Group residents living in Frank Bushell House and Falstone Avenue, both South Shields, will have the chance to become ‘rookie golfers’

The Rookie Sports Ltd programme provides men and women aged between 65 and 80, the opportunity to enjoy indoor golf sessions for beginners, help them get fit and active and encourage them to network with fellow residents.

Clarion Futures, the charitable foundation of Clarion Housing Group has provided a grant of £4,950 to Rookie Sports Ltd to help them expand the project.

The grants are managed by community charity, Groundwork.

Matt Parsonage, head of communities at Clarion Futures, said: “It’s really important to provide older residents with opportunities to maintain their health and fitness and Rookie Golf is a brilliant programme for doing just that. Clarion Futures is proud to support the programme.”

The activity sees residents hit golf balls off a giant target which is placed on a wall. They are able to enjoy the session without having to go outdoors.

June Shone, director of social enterprise at Rookie Sports, said: “The funding from Clarion Futures is so welcome, it will help us take the project to many more residents and take our activity another level.”

Graham Duxbury, CEO of Groundwork, added: “This is a great project that will not only benefit the health and wellbeing of local people, but help to provide the opportunity for local people to socialise and in turn promote a positive sense of community cohesion.”