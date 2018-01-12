One-hundred-and-thirteen more jobs axed in Hebburn at engineering giant Siemens

Engineering giant Siemens has confirmed another 113 job losses in South Tyneside in a second round of cuts within days.

The firm says the staff, all employed on a temporary basis, are to go due to several contracts ending at its Hebburn site.

It insists they were working via a recruitment firm on time-specific projects and that their work is now being wound down.

Yesterday the Gazette revealed 58 other employees were to lose their jobs at Siemens’ rail-related business in Hebburn.

Siemens said that was due to changes to the customer service side of the company.

Bosses also announced a combined further 15 staff in Hebburn and Garforth, near Leeds, will go.

And they confirmed its Siemens Power Generation Services business in Newcastle was looking for applications for voluntary redundancy.

It said this followed significant market challenges and fundamental changes to the UK’s fossil-power generation market.

Confirming the latest losses, a spokesman said: “Kinetic Recruitment Services supply temporary contract workers in Hebburn.

“Unfortunately, their assignments will come to a close due to the end of a number of contracts meaning that they will gradually flex down 113 people.

“These temporary workers were taken on to help manage contracts that were time specific which are ending over the next month.

“Kinetic are already working with the temporary employees to place them in new roles where suitable positions are available.”.

Siemens employs 432 people at Hebburn and 2,000 in total in the North East.