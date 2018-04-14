One-man show will reveal where Hebburn poet gets his inspiration

A poet from South Tyneside who takes his inspiration from knocking on people’s doors is getting set to hit the stage with his work.

Rowan McCabe will tread the boards of The Peacock pub, in Peel Square, Sunderland, on April 20, where he will talk about his experiences of how he collects his poetry ideas.

I just turn up on people’s doorsteps, ask them what’s on their minds Rowan McCabe

He started door-knocking two years ago - offering to write poems based on ideas suggested to him by whoever answers.

Since then he has appeared at the Edinburgh Fringe, The Royal Albert Hall and Glastonbury and has been appointed Poet in Residence at The Fire Station, Sunderland.

He has appeared on Radio 2, Radio 4 and BBC Breakfast TV and is seen as a rising star in the world of poetry.

Rowan grew up in Hebburn and discovered an interest in poetry after completing a degree in English Literature at Newcastle University.

He said: “The show is based on my experiences over the last two years and features 11 poems written for people I spoke to on the doorstep.

“I’ve written poems about pets, love, World War Three, hatred of snakes, and everything in between.

“Basically I just turn up on people’s doorsteps, ask them what’s on their minds, looking for things that might make it on the page.

“I return a week or two later with a finished verse in hand, to perform it live.

“If the recipient isn’t home, I leave a note, and return later to try again.

“I’m really looking forward to appearing in Sunderland and talking about some of the people I’ve written poems for.

“The show will last about an hour and 15 minutes and will also feature some of my other work.

For tickets visit www.ticketsource.co.uk