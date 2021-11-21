One person taken to hospital after early morning road incident at Follingsby roundabout near Sunderland-South Tyneside border
A patient has been taken to hospital after a road incident involving a pedestrian.
Emergency services were called to the A194 northbound at J2 (Follingsby roundabout) at around 5.30am on Sunday, November 21 after a road traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.
The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) has said it transported one patient to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle.
A NEAS spokesperson said: "We were called at 5.25am this morning to reports of a road traffic collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at Follingsby roundabout. We dispatched a Hazardous Area Response Team, a specialist paramedic and an ambulance and transported a patient to the Royal Victoria Infirmary."