Online Gazette poll shows readers’ confusion over bus lane signs

Hundreds of motorists have been fined for driving in a new bus lane since its creation last summer.

But readers still can’t decide on how helpful the signs highlighting the route’s changes are to motorists.

The bus lane, at Edinbrugh Road, Scotch Estate, Jarrow, has been the talk of the town since its launch last July.

To date, South Tyneside Council has made more than a quarter of a million pounds in fines and hundreds have been stung.

In an online poll, the Gazette asked: “Do you think the bus lane signage is clear?”

More than 200 of you responded to the question - and it was nearly an even split with 49% of you answering yes, and 51% saying no.

Hundreds of drivers have been fined for enterting the bus lane.

The confusion over the bus lane came to light again this week following the news that one driver had successfully had their appeal against a fine upheld.

Councillor Lee Hughes, who represents Bede ward, has consistently called for highways chiefs to take a fresh look at the signage - but some Gazette readers have little sympathy for drivers who have been caught out.

Following one woman’s success at appeal, the councillor has urged other motorists to “look at the small print” if they are fined.

You shared your views on the Gazette’s Facebook page.

There has been confusion regarding the signage.

Davey Munroe said: “It’s definitely a strange place to put a bus lane and the reasoning behind it is to restrict the flow if traffic to the main road. I wonder why?

“However, the signage that denotes the bus lane is more than adequate.

“It’s only lazy drivers that have used the junction for many years and don’t bother to read road signs and road markings that have been caught out.

“Stop daydreaming whilst driving and concentrate, you’ll all be fine.”

Shellie Coyle: “I personally agree that signage approaching the junction in minimal to almost none until your right at the junction.”