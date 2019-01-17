Opera stars all set for gala night at South Shields theatre

Top opera stars will be hitting all the right notes when The Viennese Strauss Gala returns to South Tyneside later this month.

The production - featuring music composed by Strauss, Kalman and Lehar, is coming to the Customs House, South Shields - is part of its 15th anniversary tour.

Audiences are being promised the best from the great operettas - including Die Fledermaus, Gypsy Baron, The Merry Widow, Blue Danube Waltz and a breathtaking finale of the Radetzky March.

The European Baroque Ensemble will be accompanied by four soloists from major opera companies, including Opera North, English National Opera and Welsh National Opera.

Director Stephen Leatherland said: “The intimacy of The Customs House lends itself beautifully to some of the most romantic melodies ever written, penned by the illustrious Strauss family, and their contemporaries.

“It’s always a pleasure to return.”

One of the soloists, Megan Llewellyn, joins The Viennese Straus Gala having starred as Carlotta Guidicelli in Phantom of the Opera in the West End.

She has just finished a UK tour of The Sound of Music, playing the role of Mother Abbess.

She said: “Having sung various arias from wide-ranging operatic repertoires, in the West End and all over the world, it’s always a delight to perform the glorious melodies of Johan Strauss and Franz Lehar and I’m excited to be performing this feel-good show at The Customs House.”

The other soloists are Olivia Lewis, Peter Wilman and Richard Immergluck, who are soloists with the Welsh National Opera.

Ray Spencer, executive director of The Customs House, said: “With beautiful choreography, clever staging and authentic costumes, the show is perfect for all, from the hopeless romantic to the music aficionado.”

The Viennese Strauss Gala will be performed on Friday, January 25, at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £19.50 and available from the box office.