Appreciative or disgraceful? What Gazette readers said about theatre etiquette in our Facebook poll

You have been sharing your views on theatre etiquette.

Readers have very different opinions on the matter with some arguing part of the experience is being able to join in and sing along while others say it ruins the experience for other theatre-goers.

The group had assumed that audience participation was welcome. But a few bars into Reach Out I’ll Be There they were told to be quiet by theatre staff.

They then felt obliged to leave the show after 30 minutes as their evening had been spoiled.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Shields Gazette, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At time of writing, 443 people had taken part in our Facebook poll asking whether or not people should be encouraged to sing along in theatres.

Fifty-five per cent said “yes, it’s all good fun” while 45% said “no, leave it to the stars”.

But were staff right to tell them to be quiet? Here's what readers thought:

Shaun Crosby: “How can anyone even justify this? Would you kick off if someone in the cinema had seen the film before and was shouting loudly along with the film? Same thing isn't it, theatre etiquette is lost these days.”

Deb Carlisle: “My mam was escorted out by the security for her being too loud singing. Disgraceful.”

Michael Coates: “Thank god they were thrown out I wish this happened at other shows I have paid for and ended up angry throughout it due to inconsiderate people who believe we want to hear them.”

Maria Ratuski: “Love to know how you can sit and be quiet listening to Motown music is to be enjoyed and singing is a sign of appreciation and loving the music.”

David Gray: “People go to see musicals at the theatre to hear the professionals perform, not inconsiderate audience members.”

Alison Williams: “They were only singing and were quiet when the story was being told. They also paid for tickets and I would have also sang if I’d been there.”