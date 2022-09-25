CHILDLINE ADVICE: Building a safer online world for young people thanks to a link-up to Lego

For the conveniences our online world brings, we know there are pitfalls children – and their parents or carers – need to be aware of.

With growing connections come increased chances of encountering online bullying, exploitation, grooming or worse.

As part of its work to improve online safety for children, the NSPCC has begun a partnership with iconic toy giant Lego, launching an online safety resource named Build & Talk. The resources include fun activities which help parents and carers talk with their children about online safety through the simple and creative joy of playing with Lego.

There’s a mix of high and low tech, and something all generations can appreciate and get involved in.

The activities are simple that can be read aloud to your child while building Lego, with suggested questions and conversation prompts designed to help discuss online safety with children and young people in an engaging way.

Topics covered include online bullying, screen time, false or misleading information, digital footprints, online security, privacy and safe sharing. While it works well with Lego, it’s actually not essential, and you can sit and draw with a pen and paper while chatting.

Whatever you use, by following the story and reading it aloud to your child, you’re creating engagement, encouraging discussion, and the narrative offers advice on what to build as you go along.

As well as being helpful for young people, each activity pack comes with questions for adults to read before starting the exercise, which can help their knowledge and the confidence required to have conversations around online safety.

Our colleagues in the NSPCC are already using Lego Build & Talk in workshops with parents and carers, and the feedback has been really positive, but the Lego partnership is just one way to help ensure children are safe online.