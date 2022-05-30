CHILDLINE ADVICE: On your marks and join Paul’s incredible fundraising efforts

Our Childline counsellors know how much the online world means to children, and how upsetting some aspects of it can be.

It’s absolutely free for children to contact us over the phone or online, but each contact answered by our trained counsellors costs £4.

That’s why fundraising is so important, and this week I’d like to flag up an event taking place here in the North East.

Paul Harris is a headteacher from Whitley Bay and a keen runner who has raised more than £78,000 for the NSPCC.

He began fundraising following the death of his two-year-old daughter Caoimhe in 2011 from a bacterial infection, and has taken part in marathons, triathlons and more to help support the charity.

For Father’s Day on June 19, Paul has organised a one-mile run for children at North Shields Polytechnic, as well as an ultramarathon for older and more experienced runners who can take on the 50km route alone or in teams. You can find out more about these events on the NSPCC North East Fundraising Facebook page.

Paul’s incredible fundraising total to date will have benefited many children and young people here in the region and across the UK.

We are so grateful to all of our fundraisers across the country, with many of them marking Childhood Day – the NSPCC’s flagship fundraising event – on June 10.

We’re encouraging schools and nurseries across the North East and the rest of the country to spend a little time enjoying some play activities, and making donations to help us be there for young people whenever they need us.

On average, a child contacts Childline every 25 seconds and we’re available on the phones and through the Childline website around the clock, every day of the year.

But we can’t do that without the support of people like Paul and everyone across the North East and the UK who gives up their time and energy to help raise vital funds and ensure Childline and the NSPCC’s other services are available for every child.