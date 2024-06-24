Childline: Children’s needs must be in the hearts and minds of every voter

Childline counsellors speak to young people every day who have been upset by an online experience.

In just a few days, people across the North East will go to the polls and the next five years of the country’s governance will be decided.

The NSPCC which runs Childline is not a political organisation, but regularly works with politicians and lawmakers to try and help make the country safer for children.

Too often in politics, the needs of babies, children and young people are overlooked. We’re urging parliamentary candidates to be a voice for the young and champion their needs if they’re elected.

Our Childline counsellors know the impact abuse and neglect can have on a child. Children need to be protected at home, in school, online, and in our local community. So it’s imperative that all political parties prioritise preventing abuse and neglect and helping to ensure that every child can grow up safe and healthy.

Children are front and centre of everything we do. So too should children’s needs be in the hearts and minds of everyone going into this election – and, also for the months and years that follow.

Regardless of political party and whether an MP is in Government or Opposition, we want every Member of Parliament to do whatever they can to support babies, children and young people in the North East and across the UK.

We all have a part to play in ensuring the safety and wellbeing of children, and we want every MP across every part of the UK to join the fight for every childhood.

Whatever a child is going through, they need to know they are not alone. Help and support is available around the clock through the Childline website or at the end of a phone line to one of our counsellors.