Childline: Cover a mile and support NSPCC's annual Childhood Day fundraising event

The NSPCC is encouraging communities to play their part and support Childhood Day on Friday, June 6.

Each summer, the NSPCC holds its flagship fundraising event, Childhood Day, and encourages people across the UK to take part in sponsored events like the Childhood Day Mile.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether you’re walking, running, swimming, using a space hopper or riding a horse on Friday, June 6, you can take part in the Childhood Day Mile any way you want and it’s all for a good cause.

Childline is an NSPCC service, and like all the charity’s services, it relies on donations to ensure it is available to support children and young people across the country whenever they need us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every pound raised really makes a difference to children. However you move your mile, if you are able to raise just £80 that could help our Childline counsellors answer 20 contacts from young people in the North East and across the country who might have nowhere else to turn.

In 2023-24, our Childline volunteers provided almost 200,000 counselling sessions to children and young people, with around 22,800 of those being delivered to children in the North East and Yorkshire.

Just £4 can help us answer a child’s call for support, and however much you raise you’ll be helping keep children safe. You can register for free online at the NSPCC website or by searching for the NSPCC Childhood Day Mile. Everyone who signs up receives a free fundraising pack, and you can move your mile wherever you like.

More than 80 per cent of our funding comes from generous supporters, and if you’re not able to take part in the Childhood Day Mile with family or friends, there are other ways you can support our flagship fundraising event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Schools across the country can also take part in the Childhood Day fun, perhaps parading around the playground, dancing in the dinner hall or lunging between lessons, with every pound raised supporting the NSPCC’s vital work.

Our fundraising teams across the region are also holding collections around the big day and need volunteers like you to sign up through the website and help make these a success.

Whether you're joining the Childhood Day Mile, volunteering, or donating, play your part this Childhood Day and help us make sure no child is left without support when they need it most.