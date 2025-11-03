Childline: It is vital that children know they can reach out to Childline at any time

Childline is one of the services under the NSPCC available at all times to help children in need.

With the 24-hour news cycle a constant concern and social media platforms removing any grey areas in conversation or opinions, it can feel like the world has never been more polarised or intimidating.

Aside from the physical fears that real-life experiences like this could lead to, seeing this behaviour splashed across the news or social media every day carries with it a real risk of negative effects on our children’s mental health.

It is vital that all children across the UK know that they can reach out to Childline at any time, day or night, if they are worried about anything they have seen or experienced, or if they need support and advice.

Life can feel overwhelming at times, and leave children – and adults – feeling scared, confused or unsafe. Childline is there to help young people understand that they are not alone in feeling that way, everyone feels like that from time to time, and that help is available whenever they need it.

We are there to support young people and listen whenever they need someone to talk to, but the Childline website is also filled with useful resources which can offer some comfort, guidance or coping tips to young people.

For example, children can visit our worries about the world page for advice on how to cope with distressing news and events.

Elsewhere on the website, children can access the Calm Zone which includes games and exercises designed to reduce anxiety and support their wellbeing during difficult times.

Sometimes it can help to hear from others who are going through the same thing, so children can also speak to other young people on the Childline website’s moderated message boards.

They can talk openly about any issues they are experiencing and receive support and suggestions from others their own age who have firsthand experience in a safe environment overseen by specialist Childline staff.

If you are an adult who is worried about how a child is feeling, you can explore the Childline website with them, or contact the NSPCC Helpline for free, confidential advice and support.

There are also resources available to adults who want to talk to children about difficult topics on the NSPCC website, which can help you navigate sensitive conversations with care and confidence.