Emma Lewell MP: 'I remain committed to delivering on our promise that this Government would reduce child poverty'

The Tories left a legacy of 4.5 million children in poverty. Photo posed by model

This time last year I was campaigning to remain as your MP and for the Labour Party to be in Government because Labour Governments have always been about fairness and equality and have always taken strong action on child poverty.

In the years that I have been your MP, I have successfully pushed forward changes in Parliament to school breakfasts, Healthy Start vouchers, Holiday Activity Funds, poverty measurements at a national level and was a founding member of the charity Feeding Britain.

Working closely with local partners such as Key to Life and NECA, we ensured that children in the school holidays and throughout COVID did not go without. Since 2023, we have had a fully operational community food bus which offers low-cost healthy food and advice across South Tyneside.

The Tory years before last year’s General Election have left a legacy where there are 4.5 million children in poverty, 70% of whom are in working families. There is something fundamentally wrong when people’s wages are simply not enough to get by. Nobody should be having to work for their poverty. That is why I welcomed the Labour Government’s new measures to make work pay by increasing the national minimum and living wages.

As Chair of the cross-party Child of the North group, I know only too well the hardship suffered by families here. Across the North East there are 170,000 children living in poverty.

The Labour Government’s Child Poverty Strategy has been delayed until later this year. MPs and other organisations have submitted strong proposals to the Government. We are hopeful the delay is a sign that the Government is devising a way to meet our common ask, that the two-child benefit cap is scrapped. It would immediately lift 350,000 children out of poverty.

On the Winter Fuel payments, campaigning work by MPs and external organisations has already led to the government revisiting this disastrous policy decision.

I sincerely hope the campaign to scrap the benefit cap will have the same outcome, because I remain resolutely committed to delivering on our promise that this Government would reduce child poverty.