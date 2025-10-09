Kate Osborne MP: Jarrow marchers' courage still resonates and the fight for fairness and dignity in work is never over

Jarrow MP Ellen Wilkinson addressing a crowd during the Jarrow Crusade in 1936.

Last weekend was the 89th anniversary of one of the most defining moments in our community history – the Jarrow Crusade.

In October 1936, 200 proud and dignified men marched from Jarrow to London to demand work, dignity, and justice.

They brought a petition signed by the people of our town, demanding the right to decent employment and fair treatment.

Those marchers stood proud for every community that had been left behind and every family struggling to get by. Their courage still resonates today, reminding us that the fight for fairness and dignity in work is never over.

Our local area has a rich history of people standing up for each other, of workers standing together and another brilliant example of that is the Thomas Hepburn memorial service in Heworth taking place this weekend. Thomas Hepburn was one of the great pioneers of the trade union movement, leading miners in the early 19th century to organise for fair pay and safer conditions.

Thomas’s work laid the foundation for the modern trade union movement – and his message remains as relevant as ever: when workers stand together, we win together.

I am a proud Trade Unionist and have spent all my working life before being elected as part of the Trade Union movement – now that I am your MP I retain my strong Trade Union beliefs and will always stand up for workers’ rights.

In the last few weeks, I have met with the Fire Brigades Union here in the North East to support their campaign for investment in the fire service to save lives, with Equity union on their campaign around AI and digital growth here in the North East and how they protect workers rights, with ASLEF to discuss their dignity in drivers campaign.

As we reflect on Thomas Hepburn’s legacy and the courage of the Jarrow marchers, we also look forward with renewed determination.

The Labour government made a promise to deliver a New Deal for Working People. We are now making good on that promise and I’m proud that we are once again putting working people at the heart of national policy.

We have introduced one of the most ambitious programmes of workers’ rights in a generation, that will ban exploitative zero-hours contracts, end fire and rehire practices, and give day-one rights to sick pay, parental leave, and protection from unfair dismissal.

We are also strengthening trade union rights, repealing the Conservatives’ anti-union legislation that made it harder for workers to organise and strike for better pay and conditions.

These changes will make a real difference in people’s lives – too many local people have faced insecure work, low pay, or unsafe conditions. Labour’s Employment Rights Bill is about turning that around, putting decency and security back at the heart of the workplace.

As we celebrate the Jarrow Crusade’s anniversary, it is worth remembering that our community has always been defined by its resilience and solidarity. From the shipyards to the mines, the steelworks to the call centres, working people have always built and powered Britain.

But the world of work is changing – and one of our priorities must be to make sure the next generation of workers have the same security and opportunity that previous generations fought for.

That is why we’re investing in the North East with jobs in the Port of Tyne, a huge £30 Billion of investment in the North East with construction and data engineering, in Blyth and Cobalt Park, extending the North East Metro so that we get a new station in Follingsby, investment and jobs in Crown

Works Studio in Sunderland and of course investing in green energy and manufacturing, creating new skilled jobs while tackling the climate crisis.

These are not abstract policies – they are translating into real jobs transforming people's lives.

That’s the spirit that drove Thomas Hepburn to organise his fellow miners in the 1820s. It’s the spirit that carried the Jarrow marchers all the way to London in October 1936. And it’s the same spirit that drives our work today – to build a country that values every worker, protects every right, and shares prosperity fairly.

The battles may have changed – from pit closures to insecure work, from wage cuts to the gig economy – but the principle remains the same: when workers stand together, we can bring about change.

The inspirational Jarrow Crusaders showed what determination and dignity can achieve even in the hardest times.

The Labour Party is the party of workers, we are the only ones in Parliament standing up for workers’ rights and it is the Labour Government that is delivering for working people.

As we honour the Jarrow Crusade and Thomas Hepburn, let us recommit to the cause that inspired them: dignity at work, justice for all, and a better deal for working people everywhere.