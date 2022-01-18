LEGAL EAGLE: The thought of facing abusive ex in court truly ‘terrifies me’

The relationship was very abusive and my partner physically and emotionally abused me for years.

Things had got so bad, that I eventually found the courage to leave the relationship and fled to a refuge with the children. I have been advised that I should apply for a non-molestation order and I know that we will have to make arrangements about the children, but the thought of having to face my ex in court terrifies me. I think it would just be too traumatic and I don’t know if I have the strength.

I completely understand your position and that the prospect of facing someone who has subjected you to the kind of domestic abuse you have been victim to is of course very distressing.

There are a range of options called special measures which have been devised specifically to protect vulnerable parties such as yourself when going to court.

To begin with to make sure that you did not come into contact with your ex-partner we would arrange for you to use separate entrances and for you to have a separate waiting room in the court.

There are a number of options that can be used during the hearing. The first is the use of screens that would be set up so that you would not be able to see your ex and he would not be able to see you. Another option would be for you to give your evidence via a video link so that you do not have to be in the court room, or you can give your evidence with the help of an intermediary.

In any circumstance we would also make sure that you can easily let us know when you need a break if things are becoming too overwhelming.