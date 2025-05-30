On the Agenda: ‘Everyone has a role to play’ in creating a greener, cleaner South Tyneside

Cllr Ernest Gibson speaking at the climate summit.

South Tyneside Council’s lead member for neighbourhoods and climate change, Cllr Ernest Gibson, outlines the road ahead to keep the borough’s ‘green agenda’ on track.

Earlier this month, I had the privilege of leading South Tyneside’s five-day Climate Summit – an event that brought together businesses, public sector partners, and community groups to shape our borough’s journey to Net Zero.

It was an exciting and thought-provoking week. We didn’t just talk about climate change – we rolled up our sleeves and got to work identifying both the opportunities and barriers we face in reducing our carbon footprint.

The conversations were honest, the ideas were bold, and the sense of shared purpose was inspiring.

Climate change summit delegates on their site visit to the Equinor site at Tyne Dock.

We know the road to becoming carbon neutral isn’t easy.

The government has set a national target to reduce emissions by 81 per cent by 2035.

Like many councils, we’ve acknowledged that hitting our 2030 net zero target is unlikely due to factors beyond our control – like the cost and pace of new technologies. But that doesn’t mean we’re standing still.

Far from it.

We’ve already tried to embed sustainability into everything we do. We’ve increased our use of renewables, shifted to cleaner energy sources, and hit our first interim target – a 25% reduction in emissions by 2023.

That’s real progress, and it’s something we should all be proud of.

But to date we have focused on reducing the council’s own operations, and we have led by example.

The next step is to engage and inspire our communities in the effort.

Throughout the summit, several key themes emerged: renewable energy; sustainable business and supply chains; green skills and workforce development; community energy and partnership working.

We heard from experts like Lee Jackson from Smart Carbon, who reminded us that measuring only direct emissions isn’t enough, as many organisations could be buying goods and services from across the world.

If we’re serious about change and reducing our carbon footprint, we need to look at our entire supply chains.

That message really hit home.

And it was fantastic to see South Tyneside College stepping up to prepare our workforce for the green jobs of tomorrow.

That’s not just young people who are just embarking on their careers, it’s also about upskilling our existing workers – whether it’s retraining heating

engineers to install air source heat pumps or equipping young people with new skills for emerging green industries, this transition must include everyone.

During the summit week Equinor hosted a visit to their Dogger Bank operations and maintenance base at the Port of Tyne, which gave a glimpse into the future of offshore wind.

We’re right at the heart of the green economy and having a workforce that’s well-qualified and adaptable is vital so that we can take advantage of exciting opportunities in industry.

A highlight of the week for me was a tour of our Viking Energy Network in Jarrow, which cuts our annual emissions by over 1,000 tonnes.

I am so proud of this scheme, which has earned us a clutch of prestigious awards.

As a UK-first, the project is setting the standard for local energy innovation, alongside our renewable heating scheme in neighbouring Hebburn.

Both networks are designed to be flexible for future expansion, and we’re already looking into how to make that happen.

The insights we’ve gathered will now feed directly into our refreshed Sustainable South Tyneside Strategy.

This isn’t just a council plan – it’s a community mission.

Sustainability is everyone’s responsibility, and we need to take our residents, businesses, and partners with us on this journey.

We’ve always been ambitious in our climate goals. We’ve led the way in innovation and seized every opportunity to decarbonise.

But now, more than ever, we need everyone to play their part in creating a greener, cleaner South Tyneside.

Let’s keep the momentum going.