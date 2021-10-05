RICHARD ORD:

Buttering toast is no laughing matter.

It’s often said that ‘necessity is the mother of invention’ in our Isaac’s case, it’s laziness.

‘What,’ I asked exasperated, ‘is so painful about buttering toast?’

Giving me a look that suggested I was out of touch with the harsh realities of modern life, he proceeded to explain, using few words but plenty of exaggerated arm movements.

‘You know,’ he said, ‘that faffing about with knives and butter and stuff.’ All of which came with flailing arms and clenched teeth, as if he were applying mounds of butter onto toast with Samurai swords!

To his credit, he had engaged his brain and had come up with a butter application device he reckoned would be perfect.

‘Just have the butter in a hand held tube like a Pritt Stick,’ he said. ‘You just take the top off, twist the bottom and spread the butter on the toast. The heat of your hands will make the butter more spreadable.’

To be fair it wasn’t too bad an idea. But really, is the modern youth so lazy that even buttering toast is a chore too far?

Then again, our generation invented spreadable butter presumably as a backlash against the hard and unyielding butters of old.

Perhaps Isaac has stumbled upon the next big thing in kitchen gadgetry.