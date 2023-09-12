RICHARD ORD: A Prime Minister would have to be barking mad to ban all dogs

A man's best friend is his, erm, wasp?

Our Bradley is considering a move to study politics at university while also considering how much cheese you may want on your burger. He’s working in a burger chain flipping patties as he waits to hear if he is accepted on the course.

From flipping burgers to flip-flopping on party political principles, hmm, it has a certain ring to it.

His dog ban plan, however, may have to be ditched if he wants to ascend the greasy pole of politics at a decent lick.

In much the same way as to become American President you MUST believe in god, so to become PM you can’t express a dislike of pets. One even comes with the job, Larry the cat.

He has a title too: Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office.

Larry is part of the Number 10 furniture, outlasting many of the incumbents since he arrived in 2011. To be fair, even a stray mayfly in the No 10 living room would have given Liz Truss a run for her money.

While Larry would probably welcome our Brad’s first act as PM, it is unlikely to endear him to the dog-loving British public.

Banning dogs from pubs would, however, just be the beginning of his political pooch putsch. He doesn’t believe we should keep dogs as pets.

‘It’s demeaning,’ he says. ‘For us and the animal.’

I would have argued more vociferously on behalf of dogs and their owners, if I hadn’t been in the process of trying to pick up a messy pile of doggy doings dropped by the beagle I was pet-sitting.

A treatise on the special relationship between man and domestic beast lacks its persuasive qualities when you do it while trying to tie a knot in a gossamer thin plastic bag of steaming dog poo.

Should Brad make it to the top, I’d suggest he waters down his anti-dog policies and invests in an unusual political pet.

I can see him now rushing to the pet shop on election night, waving a bunch of £10 notes in the shopkeeper’s face. ‘I’d like to buy a pet wasp please.’

‘I’m sorry sir, we don’t sell wasps!’