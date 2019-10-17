Gazette readers say criminals should be sent to prison not given community orders
In a Facebook poll Gazette readers have overwhelmingly disagreed that community orders should replace short prison sentences.
Justice Secretary Robert Buckland has told MPs that better alternatives to short periods behind bars, such as community orders, were more likely to be successful. However, he does not want to scrap the option of custody.
We asked in our poll: “Which do you think is a more effective punishment: a six-month jail sentence or a community order?”
Of the 411 people who had voted at time of writing, 88% said prison, 12% said community orders.
Julia Vaughan favoured a hard line, saying: “Prison with no luxuries at all. Only the basic human rights. Some of them re-offend on purpose as it’s so ‘nice’ in prison!”
Paul Wood agreed. He said: “Prison should be a deterrent not a three-star hotel! Longer sentences and Victorian conditions brought back!”
Matty Smith took a slightly different approach, saying: “Six months means three months on good behaviour. Should be community service (for 1,000 hours or something) in the worst job possible. And if they don't complete it, give them at least three years inside. A deterrent much?”
Rachel Arnett said: “I agree with others. Prisons with TVs and games consoles and luxuries are a joke. Some probably offend because prison is better than what they have!”
A more cautious Paul Gray said: “Our whole legal system is based on treating each crime individually and passing judgement based on the evidence, and the severity of the act. You cannot make a blanket statement about sentences.”