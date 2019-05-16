Letter of the week: 'I would love to see South Shields great once more'

There is one other place as well as Sunderland that I would also like to see great once more, and that is South Shields.

I hope they don’t take away South Shields market. The market is South Shields.

Then there is the beautiful sea front.

The last time I was at Whitley Bay, forget how many years ago it was, the sea front and so on were all boarded up.

In fact, there is one road at South Shields that reminds me of a road in Whitley Bay beside a park, with a library in the park.

It must have been built by the same company all those years ago.

Go down that road that I’m talking about that’s in South Shields and you just think you are in Whitley Bay.

Edwin Robinson,

Sunderland.