Letter of the week: South Tyneside Town Hall executive wages should reflect austerity

Once again we raise the subject of excessively large salaries being paid to so-called executive staff within the Town Hall, not to mention the exorbitant pension contributions, on their behalf, paid out of the public purse.

In some instances the salaries are very close to the Prime Minister’s salary, and even though she is not doing a great job, it carries a great more responsibility than Town Hall staff.

Unfortunately, this is not just limited to our council, but countrywide.

Who do these people think they are?

The usual answer trotted out is “we have to pay these salaries to attract the best people”.

But as this is a council which has increased councillors' salaries above inflation, increased the council tax, closed libraries and the drastic reduction of healthcare centres, the question must arise.

How can we expect the people to accept these salaries, when in some instances they are four times more than the average wage of £29,000?

If they were doing a good job it would still be a disgrace.

But in my view they have ruined a once proud town with their grandiose schemes, instead of focusing on the needs of the people.

Yet it’s all the fault of austerity.

Well in my reckoning austerity means we are all having to cut our cloth accordingly.

The pay structure must reflect the financial standing of the provider, as to what can be paid in view of financial restraints.

Jack Wiffin.

