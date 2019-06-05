Letter of the week: 'Thanks for the memories, South Shields'

I was at Everywhere We Go with my daughter on May 25 at the Customs House.

We both had a great time, it felt like being at Mariners Park watching South Shields Football Club in action.

The team on stage was fantastic, what a pleasure to watch.

The first half of the show was a short history lesson on the fall and rise of South Shields football club.

Previous Letter of the week: ‘I would love to see South Shields great once more’

Second half felt like taking your seat again at Wembley for the big game – never to be forgotten by all Sand Dancers. There was a guest appearance from Ray Spencer and, club legend, and Carl Finnigan making it a special night. Hopefully part two ‘Really Believe’ we are on our way back to FFL. Good luck.

Thank you Geoff Thompson, staff and players for more great memories.

Roy Hammonds.