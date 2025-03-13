Political opinion: Alan Campbell MP: Keeping our communities safe

The Prime Minister has rightly won support for his efforts to help secure peace and security abroad - that is a priority of every government. But so too is making people secure in their own communities at home.

To that end the Crime and Policing Bill passed its early stages in the House of Commons this week. The Bill is the biggest package of new laws on crime and policing in recent times. Measures include new Respect Orders to tackle antisocial behaviour. Too often communities are blighted by yobs who think they can get away with it.

It gives the police greater powers to act against knife crime, violence against women and girls and terrorism. It also includes measures to deal with off road bikes that have from time to time been the scourge of our local communities.

I am also delighted that at long last action is being taken to tackle shoplifting. Until recently there has been an effective amnesty for retail theft below £200. This Bill ends that and at the same time gives better protection for retail workers.

Much depends not just on having more police officers – the funding has already begun for the pledged 13,000 more – but also on having named, dedicated officers in every neighbourhood and in particular town centres.

The Bill has along way to go in parliament and change will take some time to fully happen. But this is an important step forward and is clear evidence that the voices of those who have felt unsafe and ignored are at last being listened to.