Recipe of the week: Christmas pudding energy bites

These little beauties are a great snack to have at hand so that you can have a little treat without ruining your diet, and without feeling left out from all of the Christmas treats on offer.

Ingredients:

200g nut butter of choice

2-3 tbsp honey or maple syrup

2 tbsp coconut oil

100g wholegrain oats

1 scoop (30g) vanilla whey protein

zest half orange

1 tsp mixed spice

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp vanilla extract

3/4 cup mixed fruit (I used cherries and apricots)

1 handful pecans, chopped

Method

1) In a pan, melt together the peanut butter, honey and coconut oil over a medium heat and keep stirring until combined.

2) Stir in the zest, spices and vanilla, then add the rolled oats, vanilla protein, fruit and pecans and mix well.

Roll the mixture into balls, then set aside to firm up.

If the mix is too sticky, then stir in more oats or protein. Too dry and add a touch more coconut oil or honey.

3) Meanwhile, melt some white chocolate in the microwave.

Once melted, dip each ball in to the white chocolate.

Then place two goji berries and 2 pumpkin seeds on top to decorate.