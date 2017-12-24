Recipe of the week: Healthy hot chocolate

Is there anything better than a mug of hot chocolate on cold, wintry days?

You can now enjoy it without derailing your diet. Give this healthy, hot chocolate recipe a try.

Ingredients:

1 cup almond milk

1 tbsp raw cacao powder

1 tbsp maple syrup

1/4 tsp vanilla extract

Pinch of sea salt

Method:

Put all the ingredients into a saucepan over high heat, then using a whisk or spoon keep stirring until smooth and piping hot. Pour into a mug and serve warm.

Top with a few small marshmallows if necessary. Or add a bit of Christmas with a sprinkle of cinnamon or nutmeg.

Your trainer: Graham Low, owner of East Coast Fitness, is an award-winning personal trainer based in Seaham. The ex-professional footballer was nominated for the Small Business of the Year and Leisure Awards at the Sunderland Echo Portfolio Awards last year. Graham won the Leisure Award at the North East Hotels Association Awards while working as gym manager at Seaham Hall in 2012. For personal training, boot camps, small group training and online programmes email graham@eastcoast-fitness.com or visit www.eastcoast-fitness.com