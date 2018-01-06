Recipe of the week: Raspberry rainbow bowl

The perfect breakfast for your January detox!

Give this recipe a try.

Base ingredients:

1 1/2 cups frozen raspberries

1 cup almond milk

Toppings:

1/4 banana, sliced into half-inch-thick rounds

1/8 cup blueberries

1/8 cup raspberries

1 teaspoon shredded unsweetened coconut

1 basil leaf

Method:

Make your base.

Add raspberries and almond milk to blender, and blend until smooth.

Transfer to a bowl.

Add your toppings.

Top with ribbons of banana slices, blueberries, raspberries, shredded coconut, and basil.