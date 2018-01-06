Recipe of the week: Raspberry rainbow bowl

The perfect breakfast for your January detox!
Give this recipe a try.
Base ingredients:
1 1/2 cups frozen raspberries
1 cup almond milk
Toppings:
1/4 banana, sliced into half-inch-thick rounds
1/8 cup blueberries
1/8 cup raspberries
1 teaspoon shredded unsweetened coconut
1 basil leaf
Method:
Make your base.
Add raspberries and almond milk to blender, and blend until smooth.
Transfer to a bowl.
Add your toppings.
Top with ribbons of banana slices, blueberries, raspberries, shredded coconut, and basil.