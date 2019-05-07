Shaping Up: National Vegetarian Week 2019

More and more of us are becoming vegan or vegetarian with a quarter of UK dinners now having no meat or fish.

Next week – May 13 to 19 – is National Vegetarian Week and I think we should give vegetarianism a try, even if it’s only for a few days – if you eat a lot of meat it can be good to give your body a break from it.

Although Vegetarian diets are packed full of essential nutrients, the absence of meat means it is vital to replace the amounts of proteins you would get in other forms.

Around the world we are seeing an increase veganism, vegetarianism and people just looking to widen their own food experience with meat free meals.

Vegetarian diets are naturally low in saturated fats, and cholesterol.

They have been shown to reduce heart disease risk and what’s more, data shows conclusively that vegetarians suffer less disease caused by a modern Western diet such as coronary heart disease, hypertension, obesity type 2 diabetes.

So, how can those switching to a vegetarian diet get all the nutrients you need?

Eggs are a great source of proteins for vegetarians. Vegan options include nuts, peanut butter, seeds, grains and legumes.

Iron is another key nutrient and plays a crucial role in the production of red blood cells. These can help to carry oxygen throughout your body. Good sources of iron include beans, broccoli, raisins, wheat and tofu.

Zinc is vital to our immune system. A lot of cheeses contain zinc, but you can also find it in beans, nuts and soy products which contain fewer calories.

Switching to a veggie diet, even if it’s just for a week, will broaden your horizons to the different menu options and flavours vegetarian diets have available and reducing your red meat consumption will benefit your health.

Are you thinking of giving Vegetarian week a try? Go to nationalvegetarianweek.org to find out more.

Sunday Times Number One Bestselling authors, Henry and Ian from BOSH!, are joining forces with National Vegetarian Week 2019 to prove vegetarian food can pack a punch.

Famous for their deliciously fun food, BOSH! make everything from showstoppers to one-pot wonders.

They’ll be celebrating plant-based living for National Vegetarian Week, and you can get involved by trying out ‘50 veggie things’ in May.

As reported by The Vegetarian Society, Henry Firth and Ian Theasby, said: “Yes people, bring on the veg! We’re completely hyped to be working with National Vegetarian Week, proving that veggie food can taste absolutely phenomenal – spicy, punchy, colourful.

“If you’re a meat-lover, a flexi, a long-time veggie or recent vegan, get involved, get experimental, it’s time to try 50 veggie things in May.”

Graham Drummond, from the Vegetarian Society, said: “We’re very excited to have BOSH! on board for National Vegetarian Week 2019.

“They make plant-based meals look easy, delicious and packed with flavour.

“Check out the fab foodie films from BOSH! plus their latest book, BISH, BASH, BOSH! for inspiration. You can also try one of their recipes in our collection of 50 things to do in May.”

National Vegetarian Week is your chance to join millions enjoying amazing veggie food. Keep a look out for new recipes, tempting offers, and refreshed restaurant menus across the UK.

The Vegetarian Society is a charity that is passionate about veggie food! They want everyone to know how varied and delicious vegetarian dishes are – and how easy it is to enjoy a veggie lifestyle.

For more information on the society, go to www.vegsoc.org/