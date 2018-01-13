Shaping Up: Seven tips to help you get fit in January

January is the perfect time to create some new fitness habits and start off the New Year getting fit and healthy for 2018.

We are all guilty of over-indulging during the festive season.

The problem is eating rich foods and drinking more alcohol than you should can take its toll on your energy levels as well as your waistline, and when the party’s over and you want to get in shape in January, it can be tough.

It’s important to come up with realistic goals to begin with as everyone is going to slip from their targets early on, but perseverance is the key.

Here’s some tips you can use to help get you feeling ready to face the cold and frosty mornings head on and get fit in January.

Focus on your goals and stay motivated

Focus on your goals, don’t skip a workout and don’t binge on junk food.

The first days of the new year are always the hardest if you still have sweets and chocolates lying around, but when you show willpower early on it will be worth it in the end.

Eat In Moderation

Keep everything in moderation.

Just because there are leftover sweets and chocolate from Christmas in the house doesn’t mean you have to eat them all in one night.

Give Alcohol a Break

There are lots of health benefits you can get from quitting the booze.

It can help you lose weight and feel more energetic and it can be used as a step in the right direction of having a lifestyle change for the better.

Take this one month off the wagon and it could be the beginning of a new healthier you.

Dry January is a great campaign to help you along the way – www.breastcancernow.org/get-involved/dry-january

Join A Fitness Challenge

The fitness challenge everyone is talking about this year is RED January (Run Every Day).

It’s an event created by Mind, the mental health charity.

It’s free to join and the aim is to be active every day in January. You can join here www.mind.org.uk/redjanuary

Enjoy the Exercise

The fitness industry is so varied there are 100s of ways you can get in shape.

The key to success is enjoying it and looking forward to your workout not dreading it so pick something you like doing.

Short, Progressive Workouts

Most people are desperate to lose weight in January, so they jump in at the deep end with their workouts.

The danger is you’ll burn out after a couple of weeks, or you’ll get bored and give up.

So, take it steady to start with, then build up the intensity as you go.

The workouts don’t have to be long, just short and intense enough to work up a sweat.

Group Exercise

Working out in a group is a great way to stay motivated.

You make friends, you can socialise while getting fit, and the group holds you accountable.

In my opinion, it’s loads more fun than being in the gym on your own.

My boot camp re-started last week with 60 people raring to go!

It was great to see everyone socialising and having a good time.

The atmosphere is brilliant, it’s friendly, sociable and relaxed. It’s not like a stereotypical ‘army style’ boot camp.

You can work at your own speed, there’s no pressure, you can take breaks whenever you need them.

But being in that group environment, inspires and encourages you to push yourself that little bit further than you would on your own.

There are still spaces open to join my boot camp. If you join before the end of January you get one month free. If you’d like more info visit my website.

Your trainer: Graham Low, owner of East Coast Fitness, is an award-winning personal trainer based in Seaham.