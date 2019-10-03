Shields Gazette readers share their dislike for The Apprentice as it returns for its fifteenth series
The Apprentice has returned to our TV screens but the majority of Shields Gazette readers aren’t happy about it.
At 9pm on Wednesday, October 2, plenty of TV viewers prepared for buzzwords and boardroom firings as The Apprentice returned for its 15th series while others wanted to watch anything but that.
After the news that Lord Alan Sugar says he thinks he might "max out" of the show after 20 years, in an online poll we asked you: “Do you think reality programmes have had their day?”
Out of the 185 readers who voted, 142 said they want something new while 43 claimed to love reality TV.
Online readers had a lot to say about The Apprentice.
Tom Martin said: “Despite my obvious personal repulsion of reality TV and soaps, there are surprisingly a small and select few shows that would be considered "reality TV" that are still worth watching, most of which appear on the Sky Arts channel. The Apprentice in my opinion is absolutely not one I would ever watch.”
Keith Hood added: “Watched an episode once. Never again.”
However, some readers shared positive views about the show and reality TV.
Stephen Sullivan argued: “Not all reality shows are bad. The apprentice is brilliant, similarly to Great British Bake Off. It’s a competition based reality show focused around an individuals skill rather than the desire to be famous!”
These results were recorded at 8.30pm on Wednesday, October 2.
