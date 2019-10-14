What support is available to help with winter fuel bills

For financial assistance there are three main sources of help with winter fuel payments, and depending on your individual circumstances you could be entitled to some, all or nothing. Help from the DWP is available via two schemes. Picture by PA

A. This can be confusing for many client’s as some help is provided by the Government via the DWP, some help is from your actual fuel supplier and in some circumstances you must submit a claim whereas in other circumstances the payment is made automatically. For financial assistance there are three main sources of help and depending on your individual circumstances you could be entitled to some, all or nothing. Help from the DWP is available via two schemes.

The Winter Fuel Allowance is a non-means tested payment for anyone born before April 5, 1954, the payment will vary depending on your age and if your partner also qualifies. The payment is normally automatically paid, no claim is necessary and you will normally receive written confirmation. If you have deferred your state pension however this may cause you to lose out on the payment or if you think you qualify but get no payment then call the hep line on 0800 731 0160.

Cold Weather Payment. Again this is an automated payment but is only paid for people receiving means-tested benefits such as Pension Credit, Income Support, Income Based ESA or JSA and Universal Credit. Depending on the type of means-tested benefits you get you may also need to meet other criteria, for example have children under 5, have additional medical conditions, etc. The payment is also only paid if there has been 7 days or more where the temperature average for your local weather station is 0 degrees Celsius or below. The current payment is £25 for each week of cold weather.