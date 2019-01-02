Overnight closures will begin at Arches junction next week - as work enters its final phase

Overnight road closures will begin next week in South Shields as resurfacing work at the Archers junction enters its final phase .

The Arches junction improvement scheme will enter its forth and final phase next week - which will include overnight resurfacing works.

The work, which will begin on Wednesday January 9, will require road closures between 8pm and 6am until the project is completed in February.

The closures, near Tyne Dock, will vary according to which stretch of carriageway is being resurfaced but fully signed diversion routes will be in place.

Coun Mark Walsh, Lead Member for Housing and Transport, said: “In a matter of weeks, the scheme will be complete and motorists will start reaping the benefits of the improvements.

“The final resurfacing works necessitate road closures which are being carried out overnight to keep traffic disruption to an absolute minimum.

“We have written to nearby affected businesses to inform them of the overnight resurfacing as well as confirming access to the business for their customers will be maintained throughout the works and to once again thank them for their patience on behalf of the council and contractor Galliford Try.”

The £8.1 million scheme aims to alleviate congestion at the bottleneck junction of the A185 and A194 – The Arches - in South Shields.

It involves changing both the Arches and Hobson Way roundabouts into signalised junctions and providing a new one-way link from Hobson Way to Jarrow Road.

The project received £7m from the North East Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) as part of the North East Growth Deal from Government.

The Local Growth Fund is supporting major capital investments to promote innovation, economic and skills infrastructure and sustainable transport across the North East LEP area.