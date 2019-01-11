‘Overwhelming’ response to fundraiser for family of baby Carter Cookson, who needs a new heart

A woman says she has been left overwhelmed by the generosity of people in South Tyneside after launching a fundraiser to help the family of battling baby Carter Cookson.

The baby boy is currently fighting for his life at Newcastle’s Freeman Hospital as his anxious parents keep a bedside vigil while desperately wait to see if a donor heart can be found.

Fundraiser in aid of the Cookson family in light of Carter Cookson's plight. From left Alisa Curtis, Sonia Anderson, Kelly Kirkbride and Sara Fada

The youngster, who was born on Boxing Day, has a serious heart condition and is currently on an ECMO machine and there is now a race against time for the life-saving transplant to take place.

His parents, Sarah and Chris Cookson, from Simonside, South Shields, have already suffered one heartache after their first son Charlie died in October 2013 at the age of two. He had lost a lifelong struggle against a series of mystery health problems.

They set up The Charlie Cookson Foundation in his name to provide financial support to parents of other seriously ill children who require 24-hour care or specialist nursing facilities.

In a bid to try and ease the financial burden on the family as they concentrate on spending time with their son, Sara Fada has organised a raffle and auction to raise funds to support them.

We have a huge list of raffle prizes. I really can’t thank people enough for their generosity - it has been overwhelming. Sara Fada

The draw will take place on Saturday.

Sara said she had no idea when she looked for support on social media that she would be met with such an overwhelming response. Supported by friends Alisia Curtis, Kelly Kirkbride, Sonya Anderson and others, Sara has received a range of vouchers and gifts for the raffle while a number of signed pieves of sporting memorabilia has been passed on to the group for auction.

Sara said; “I wanted to do something that would help support the family. They have done so much for other families and what they are going through is heartbreaking.

“I think everyone has been touched by their story and just want to help in some way.

Sarah Cookson cuddles her newborn son Carter for the first time.

“When I thought about holding a coffee morning and raffle, I had no idea it would go this crazy.

“Everyone has been so generous. We have people and businesses coming forward to offer vouchers for the raffle and we have some fantastic items up for auction - including football boots signed by Steven Gerrard and Luis Suarez and boxing gloves signed by Anthony Joshua..

“We have a huge list of raffle prizes. I really can’t thank people enough for their generosity. It has been overwhelming.”

Sarah Cookson said: “Everyone is being so kind, we are so very grateful and can’t thank people enough for their support.”

To make an auction bid or buy tickets for the raffle contact Sara Fada direct on Facebook or call in at Jazz Hairdressers in Frederick Street.