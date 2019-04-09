Paint factory workers raise cash for charity pot

Paint company workers have handed over a pot of cash to charity after a fundraiser gig to support a former colleague.

The workmates had a brush with fame when they put on a live stage show where they performed tunes including old favourites from the 80s through to hits of today, to raise money.

The men, from South Tyneside and further afield, raised a total of £1,813.

Jim Crossely, Mark Cracknell, Graeme Dunford, John Barkas, Trevor Bruce, Trevor Ridley, Duncan Brown, Phil Scott starred in the performance to support the Multiple Sclerosis Society at Pelaw Social Club.

They came up with the idea after a former colleague, where they work at Azkonobel in Felling, was diagnosed with the illness.

John, 50, from South Shields, said: “A lad we used to work with was diagnosed with MS and is involved in the charity.

“We wanted to do something to show our support and came up with the idea of doing something that people would enjoy joining in.

“We had weekly rehearsals in the weeks before the show but we were all quite nervous in the run up to it.”

He added: “On the night the place was packed and people were dancing and having fun. They showed us a lot of support. I think it was a success.

“We raised a lot of money for the charity and that was the most important thing.”

The money was handed over to the North Tyneside Group of the MS society this week.

The charity has 130 members but is there for any of the up to 500 people living in the area who have a diagnosis of Multiple Sclerosis.

It can help with funding for home adaptions and equipment that makes life easier for people with MS.