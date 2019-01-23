Panto fun with Peter Plank at South Shields theatre

Panto favourite Peter Plank will be up to mischief again in his latest show to hit the stage.

Wayne Miller will once more be performing as his alter-ego in Peter and Petula’s Slumberland Singalong.

It’s a piece of theatre that will make the young and old smile equally as much. Wayne Miller

The show will take to the stage of he Westovians on February 9 and 10 with performances at 1pm and 3:30pm.

He will be joined by Sunderland actress Sarah Boulter who will play his feisty sister.

The story will centre on the pair as they host a sleepover, however, only everything gets in the way of sleep from pillow fights to spooky monsters and singalongs.

The show has been created with under-sevens in mind.

Wayne, who is also known as Santa’s naughty elf, said: “We have designed our new show to work perfectly for the under sevens, packing it full of silliness, interactive fun and lots of clowning around. We know its something families look for, something to hold the little one’s attention and not be too long for them. Having created a Christmas show for this age group for the past ten years, I know it’s a piece of theatre that will make the young and old smile equally as much.”

Wayne who wrote the show added: “I’ve known Sarah for a long time and we have shared a stage on many an occasion, but none as special as in Naughty Elf. We have a great chemistry performing together, which makes any show that much easier and this is something I cant wait to get back to. She is an extremely special actor and always brings that certain something to knock anyone’s socks off!”

Tickets costing £7 or £23 for a group ticket are available at www.ticketsource.co.uk/walton-gunn