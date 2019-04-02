Panto stars making Easter comeback to South Shields stage

Two panto stars are joining forces once again to help keep youngsters entertained this Easter.

Wayne Miller is returning to the stage at the Westovian Theatre as his alter-ego Peter Plank to help save Mammy and Daddy Bear from the villainous Gannabee Hellon.

I had a great time on Naughty Elf with the cast, so to bring Stephen on board for our Easter panto just felt like the right choice. Wayne Miller

Hellon is being played again by regular panto performer Stephen Sullivan - who also starred alongside Miller in festive panto favourite Santa’s Naughty Elf.

‘Peter Plank in....It’s Bearly Easter’ opens on April 8 and runs until April 10.

Miller, who was presented with an award for his performances as Santa’s Naughty Elf for the past decade, said: “It was a special moment to receive the award. Having had The Customs House put faith in me and the show was always an honour.

“So, to be presented with an award that for my decade of service to The Little Panto for Little People meant the world.

“I had a great time on Naughty Elf, so to bring Stephen on board for our Easter panto just felt like the right choice.

“He’s been praised for his panto villain work, praise which is fully deserved.”

The show, by Walter-Gunn Productions, tells the story of Mammy and Daddy Bear, who plan a picnic on a nice day out - only to be caught up in the dastardly world of villain, Gannabee Hellon.

Hoping to use the bears to make money Gannabee Hellon hatches a scheme, only he doesn’t count on the plucky hero Peter Plank.

Joining the duo on stage is performer Melissa Cavanagh, who featured on The Voice and actor Steven Stobbs, who has performed a number of times with the Laffalang Gang.

Peter Plank in....It’s Bearly Easter runs at The Westovian Theatre,South Shields from April 8 -10.

For tickets - priced from £8, with a group-of-four ticket for £30 - are available at www.ticketsource.co.uk/walton-gunn