Panto stars show their dedication to give the audience a hair raising experience

Customs House panto stars are going to extraordinary lengths to keep the magic alive for audiences over the festive season.

For Gareth Hunter, this dedication extends to having his head shaved on a regular basis for his role as The Sultan in The Lambton Worm.

Gareth Hunter with Danny Moonaky from 2 Scissorboys.

Danny Moonaky and Bobby Danesh, from 2 Scissorboys in Ocean Road, South Shields, have taken charge of his bonce for the duration of the show.

Gareth said: “I haven’t quite got used to the cold since losing my hair, but it’s worth it because it’s all part of the visual effect of the show.

“I was impressed with just how much goes into a shave. There are about eight different stages to the process and it’s very relaxing.

“Danny and Bobby offer a great, friendly service. I’m looking forward to being able to go after panto to get my hair styled when it’s back to its normal length.”

2 Scissorboys opened seven months ago, expanding from the original Scissorboys in North Shields, which opened in 2010.

Danny said: “Gareth has been coming here since we opened, so when he explained that he needed to shave his head for the panto and keep it that way for the whole run, we were delighted to offer our services.

“It was difficult for him at first because he’d never had his head shaved before, but I think he quite enjoys it now!

“He comes in two or three times a week now for a hot towel shave and there is a process to it.

“You have to prepare the skin, then you have the after-care as well.

“We don’t want Gareth to get a rash, so we’re doing all we can to protect his skin, so he can concentrate on his performance without any irritation.”

The Lambton Worm panto has been written in celebration of the 150th anniversary of the famous North East folk song, which tells the tale of John Lambton’s battle against a ferocious beast that had been terrorising County Durham villages.

The cast also features Ray Spencer as Dame Bella Ballcock, David John Hopper as Arbuthnot, Steven Lee Hamilton as The Brave and Bold Sir John Lambton, Georgia Nicholson as Poison Pen from Penshaw, Natasha Haws as Susie the Soothsayer, Eleanor Chaganis as The Princess, Cal Halbert as Lord Larry Lambton and Lewis Jobson as Puddles the Dog.

Tickets for The Lambton Worm are priced from £9.99. Performance times vary. Contact the box office on (0191) 454 1234 or book online at www.customshouse.co.uk.