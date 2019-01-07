Parents of battling baby Carter Cookson renew urgent appeal to find a life-saving heart for their son

The parents of battling baby Carter Cookson have continued their appeal to find a heart that would save the life of their son.

Sarah and Chris Cookson, who tragically lost their first child Charlie to a mystery illness in 2013, are facing a race against time to find a heart for newborn son Carter.

Carter Cookson was born on Boxing Day 2018 but has suffered heart problems and urgently needs a heart transplant. 'Photo by Sarah Cookson.

The youngster was born with heart problems on Boxing Day 2018 and underwent heart surgery last week.

But now his family have been told he urgently needs a hear transplant and that they have a five-week deadline to find a heart.

His parents, who founded charity The Charlie Cookson Foundation in memory of their son, say they are hoping for a 'miracle.'

Appearing on ITV Tyne Tees news tonight, the South Shields couple made a urgent appeal for a heart to save their son's life.

Baby Carter Cookson in hospital where he is awaiting a heart transplant. 'Photo by Sarah Cookson.

Speaking from the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle where the family are currently living to be by their son's bedside, Carter's dad Chris said: "You can be strong for yourself, but when you get there and see the tubes coming out, it kills you.

"His heart is not pumping the blood around the body.

"If you turn that machine off now he wouldn't be here."

He continued: "We hope that someone watching this would give the greatest sacrifice to save my son's life.

Mum Sarah Cookson with her son Carter Cookson in hospital. 'Photo by Sarah Cookson.

"That is the miracle we need now."

Mum Sarah said: "We have been tested so much.

"The cruellest thing is that Charlie had everything wrong with the rest of his body but the one thing that was strong was his heart.

"And for his brother that is the one thing that is the weakest and everything else is perfect."