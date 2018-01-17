Part of road closed after steel pipework falls from vehicle

Drivers have faced delays this morning after a vehicle shed steel pipework onto a busy road.

It happened on the A195 Northumberland Way, in Washington, at the junction of the roundabout with the A194 Follingsby Lane.

The pipework is now blocking the carriageway and police are on the scene.

The North East Traffic Live account tweeted: "A195 Northumberland Way, the roundabout over the A194M in Follingsby remains closed after 1½ ton load of steel pipework from a shed load is still blocking the carriageway.

"Police on scene."