Party for South Tyneside’s latest centenarian Ivy Eklund

It was all eyes on birthday girl Ivy Eklund yesterday as the 100-year-old celebrated becoming South Tyneside’s latest centenarian.

The great-grandmother, who spent her life living in South Shields, marked the special milestone with family and friends, yesterday, at Julius Court Sheltered Accommodation.

Surrounded by birthday banners and balloons, it was a cake designed with the former factory worker’s favourite past time of bingo in mind, that really caught her attention.

Mrs Eklund, who spent her younger years living in India, where her father had been stationed while in the Army, said: “It’s really nice, people have come out.”

After moving back to South Shields at age of 13, she went on to work at the Dunlop Factory during the war then later the New Crown pub - where she met her husband Jack.

She lived most of her adult life living in Caesar’s Walk in South Shields before moving into the Sheltered Accommodation in Mile End Road, around 25 years ago.

Up until recently she called the bingo at the sheltered accommodation - only giving it up recently due to problems with her hearing.

Grand-daughter Rachel said: “The party has been really nice. We have had family coming throughout the afternoon and a few people from the sheltered accommodation have called in.

Rachel added: “She is such an independent woman and was going out and doing her own shopping up until a couple of years ago.”

Mrs Eklund is a mum to John and the late Benny, grandmother to Rachel and Stephen and great-grandmother to Melissa.