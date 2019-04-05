Past and present pupils help celebrate Jarrow nursery’s 80th birthday

Staff and pupils - past and present - helped a South Tyneside nursery celebrate its 80th anniversary.

Clervaux Nursery School in Jarrow marked the special day with a range of activities for youngster and their parents.

In the afternoon members of the public who had connections with the nursery in Clervaux Terrace, were also invited to go along and join in with the celebrations.

Headteacher Jenny Parker said: “We had one lady who attended called Vera, she was 91 and said she used to be the caretaker here.

“We also had a visit from a man called Alan who was a pupil at the nursery in the 40s,

“They both had a tour of the nursery and Alan recalled how there used to be fields outside with cows on them and he could remember the cots the little ones used to nap in.

“He was delighted when we showed one of the cots we had left, I think it brought back a lot of memories.

“It was fantastic that our pupils had the chance to meet with past ones.

Children also enjoyed a range of Easter activities, plus there was an egg painting competition, which parents could also get involved with.

The pupils were encouraged to dress up as a character from the year the school opened to the present day.

Ms Parker said: “It was brilliant, we had some children dressed as war time evacuees and we even had one dressed as Freddie Mercury, there was quite a range of characters.

“In the afternoon we all enjoyed tea with cakes.”

She added: “It was such a lovely day and a wonderful way to mark the nursery’s anniversary.”