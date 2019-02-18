Pastor to host prayer event to ask for God’s help with Brexit

A churchman from South Tyneside is hoping that faith can provide some of the answers to solving the country’s Brexit crisis.

Pastor Joseph Omoragbo, has organised a ‘Brexit Breakfast Prayer Conference’ to ask The Lord to help people make the best decision.

The leader of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has invited all political, business, religious and educational leaders to attend his church in Robinson Street, South Shields, on Saturday, March 9 from 10am to noon.

He said: “This strategic conference is for anyone who wants the best for our great nation after Brexit.

“The Mayor, MPs, counsellors, headteachers, church leaders, head of companies and organisations, Christians and non Christians are all invited.”

Pastor Joseph will also be inviting a number of Christian leaders to the event who will speak and pray.

However, he says it’s not simply a case of deciding if England should remain part of the European Union or leave it.

Pastor Joseph said: “It’s not about whether being in or out is the correct answer, it’s about asking God for his wisdom and his knowledge.

“God will guide us to the best outcome through our prayers, he will know what we need to do to survive.

“It’s about coming together and asking him for help so people will be able to make the best decision.”

Pastor Joseph also believes that there’s still time for things to change and channels a quote from John Wesley - the leader of the Methodist movement.

He added: “It is never too late to pray. John Wesley once said that nothing happens on earth until someone prays.”