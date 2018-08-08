Paw patrol! Northumbria Police unveils new litter of labrador puppies

Puppy power! The Northumbria Police dog section is set to grow bigger with a new litter of crime-fighting hounds.

The force is taking on a new litter of labrador puppies, which will start their training when they are old enough to leave their mother.

The new litter of puppies. Picture: Northumbria Police.

Each pooch will then be homed with a handler as they begin their journey into becoming a detection dog.

But first, Northumbria Police is appealing for the public's imagination in coming up with the animals' names.

Each puppy needs to be given a name beginning with letter J - and you can make your own suggestions on the Northumbria Police Facebook page.

Can you think of some names for the new puppies? Picture: Northumbria Police.

The puppies' names need to begin with a J. Picture: Northumbria Police.